City of Cedar Rapids hopes to lower penalty for minor marijuana offenses

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids is hoping to lower the penalty for those caught with marijuana. They’ve made the ‘decriminalization of minor marijuana offenses’ one of their legislative priorities for this year.

The city wants the penalty for minor possession of the drug to go from a serious misdemeanor to a simple one. It’s something that Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman supports.

“I think it makes sense,” Jerman said Thursday.

”Right now if an individual is arrested for the possession and charged with a serious misdemeanor the statute requires that the individual be transported to the jail and fully processed,” he explained.

That means an automatic arrest, which is something that can have lasting impacts. The executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County says criminal records can be hard to overcome.

”Clearly we want to steer people away from our prisons and jails and not put up the barriers for employment and affordable housing,” Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters explained.

Lowering the penalty to a simple misdemeanor would help avoid trips to jail, though it’s not clear how many.

“An officer could just issue basically a citation,” Chief Jerman said.

NAMI Linn County is not taking a stance on the potential change because they believe more research needs to be done on how marijuana impacts the brain, especially in young people. But they say marijuana use and mental illness can coincide.

“Obviously spending time in jail or in prison with mental illness really makes it a difficult road to recovery,” McCalley-Whitters said.

The effort to reduce the marijuana penalty is still in the early stages and would require action by lawmakers.

“It cannot be done at the local level. It’s a state law and it needs to be introduced at the state legislature,” said Jerman.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

