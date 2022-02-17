Woman charged in connection to shooting death of teen in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is now charged in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl last year in Cedar Rapids.

Stacey Shanahan faces accessory and obstruction of prosecution charges.

Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson last week. He’s charged with first degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say he shot 15-year-old Tyliyah Witis in July last year.

Police found the Illinois teen dead in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle at the Hawthorne Hills Apartments, in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest.

Court documents show Shanahan drove her son and Jackson from Cedar Rapids to a motel in Davenport after the shooting.

Law enforcement indicated she knew about their involvement in the shooting and took them out of town to avoid arrest.

The name of Shanahan’s son has been redacted.

