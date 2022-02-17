Show You Care
WATCH: Eastern Iowa shows out as Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware and Don Bosco win state dual tournament titles

It was all about the team Wednesday night in Des Moines. Chelsie Brown has highlights from the state dual wrestling finals.
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Familiar faces earned their way to the state dual finals in Des Moines.

1A saw the Don Bosco-Lisbon rivalry renewed, with the Dons looking for their third straight dual tournament title.

A strong fight from the Lions made the match close, but Don Bosco took the final three matches to earn a 38-25 victory.

“Really it comes down to having guys that you know have experience. that’s what it kind of came down to at the end,” said Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner. “Our leaders kind of came out at their time and that’s when we really pulled away. "

In 2A another Eastern Iowa showdown took to the mat, with West Delaware meeting Independence.

The Hawks earned seven pins to take the win and their fourth consecutive state dual title. Despite their relative inexperience, West Delaware dominated.

“We got seven guys on our team that have never wrestled in the state duals before, so for them to come together this year and to keep getting better and put us in this position to get our fourth title says a lot,” said West Delaware head coach Jeff Voss. “Says a lot about these kids and the culture we’ve got going at West Delaware.”

Eastern vs Central Iowa made for a fantastic finale in 3A. Waverly-Shell Rock hasn’t won a dual title since 2010, while Southeast Polk has dominated 3A with five titles in the last ten years.

The dual came down to the heavyweights, where Waverly-Shell Rock’s Layne McDonald was up to the challenge, pinning his opponent in the third period.

The Go-Hawks held the trophy after a 30-26 win.

“I wasn’t as nervous this year,” said McDonald. “I’ve been in this situation before and I really wanted to pull through for my teammates again.”

