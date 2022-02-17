WATCH: Eastern Iowa grabs five of six spots in the state dual wrestling finals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Familiar teams found their way back to the state wrestling finals.

In 3A, three-time defending stand champions Waverly-Shell Rock took down Eastern Iowa rival Linn-Mar to take the first spot in the 3A finals. They’ll take on Southeast Polk for the fourth straight year.

1A rivals Lisbon and Don Bosco rolled through West Sioux and Logan Magnolia respectively to advance to the finals.

Two-time defending champions West Delaware outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“You don’t always know how that’s going to work, when the guy ahead of you gets beat. But our kids just kind of did their own thing,” said West Delaware head coach Jeff Voss. “Zeroed in on their effort and their game plan.”

Independence needed a comeback to take down Osage. At one point down 28-19, the Mustangs stormed back to get to the finals, looking for their first state dual title since 1997,

“We just keep going. We don’t give up,” said Independence senior Caden Larson. “We fight for six minutes or however long the match is and just grind grind grind.”

The Independence-West Delaware rivalry runs deep.

“We’re rivals in just about every sport,” said Independence senior Marcus Beatty. “Lost a close one in football, we lost earlier in the season to them (in wrestling), but we’re hoping to change that up.”

“That’s our only loss to a 2A team this year,” said Independence head coach Michael Doyle. “So hopefully our guys are fired up. They get a second chance at revenge.”

