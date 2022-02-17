Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa students get unique experience at Super Bowl

Eight students from the University of Iowa got the chance of a lifetime to be a part of the Super Bowl.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight sports and recreation management students from the University of Iowa got the chance of a lifetime to be a part of the Super Bowl.

Each of the students was personally chosen to go to Los Angeles after submitting an application. The students helped coordinate the fan transportation system for the NFL which involved 13 buses that contained around 7500 fans.

Some of the students who were chosen to go had previous experience working at major events such as the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in August 2021.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

