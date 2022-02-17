Technology that led to COVID-19 vaccines tops 2022 list of medical innovations

(CNN) - Most of us wouldn’t paint the pandemic in a positive light, but some major medical innovations have emerged, and they could have a huge impact on our health.

The silver lining in the darkness of the pandemic is the mRNA technology that led to Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines. It may help with other diseases.

It tops the Cleveland Clinic’s list of 10 innovations expected to change medicine.

Next on the list is a new FDA approved therapy for prostate cancer.

Touted as a way to better detect and treat that disease, doctors say the technology will kill a cancer cell, but won’t affect the tissue that surrounds it.

“We can also see it using imaging techniques,” D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD, the Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, said. “There’s a technique called positron emission imaging or PET imaging, where you can actually see the radioisotope working to kill the cancer cells.”

Other innovations on the Cleveland Clinic list include:

A new treatment for postpartum depression

A targeted medicine for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

A new drudge for type two diabetes treatment

A novel treatment to help with high blood cholesterol

Non-hormonal alternatives for menopausal hot flashes

An implantable device that can help paralyzed patients move again

New technology to detect sepsis earlier

A way to predict and potentially prevent hypertension

For more information on each of the new medical innovations, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.