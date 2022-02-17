Show You Care
Police investigate shots fired incident near park in Cedar Rapids

A sign at the entrance of Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids.
A sign at the entrance of Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids.(Caroline Reevie/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that somebody fired a gun near a southeast side park on Thursday, according to officials.

At around just before 1:00 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department said that reports of gunshots being fired near the corner of 16th Street SE and Park Avenue SE, or in the vicinity of Redmond Park. The reports contained no other information about who may have fired the gun.

Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, though investigators located spent shell casings at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

