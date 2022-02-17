Show You Care
Police: 42 dogs rescued from Fruitland mobile home

A photo of a dog's eyes.
A photo of a dog's eyes.(MGN / Cropped image: latteda / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRUITLAND, Iowa (AP) — Muscatine police say an anonymous tip led to the rescue of 42 dogs that were living in a mobile home.

Police said Thursday that a Muscatine animal control officer who investigated the tip found a couple was living with the dogs in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions. The conditions were considered unsafe because of excessive animal waste in the home and because the dogs did not have access to adequate food and medical care.

The animals were rescued from the home last week. The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

The dogs are being cared for by the Muscatine Humane Society.

