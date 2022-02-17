Officials seek man who escaped Ottumwa work release facility

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - State officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who did not return to a work release facility on Wednesday.

Marquis Bedford, 24, did not return to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 198 pounds.

Bedford was convicted of willful injury causing serious injury and a methamphetamine-related offense in Wapello and Jefferson Counties. He was placed at the Ottumwa facility in October 2021.

Anybody with information about Bedford’s location should call local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

