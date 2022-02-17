Show You Care
Arboretum of native Iowa plants and trees aims to inspire replanting after derecho

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit says now is the time people are thinking about re-planting trees destroyed by the August 2020 derecho.

Monarch Research, based out of Marion, planted an arboretum consisting of all plants and trees native to the state of Iowa.

“There are about 46-trees and more than 30 shrubs,” Mike Martin, operations manager for Monarch Research, said.

Martin said something like the Native Pollinator Arboretum wasn’t needed before the August 2020 derecho, but said this now gives people wanting to re-plant an example they can plant native foliage to create habitats for pollinators.

“A lot of the trees we plant now you won’t realize the benefits; later on, people who follow us will realize there are benefits,” Martin said. “It’s what feeds us. We’re part of the food chain. Without native pollinators, without insects, without providing for the wildlife time is limited. We need to make a difference now, and that’s with native plants and native trees and pollinators.”

It was something others in the area have already been working on, such as Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center.

“We want to plant fruit trees and maybe nut bushes under those,” Sister Nancy Hoffman said.

That center had lost about 1,000 trees during the derecho. Nancy said they were going to re-plant all of those trees, but said they would be planting more around the site. All of those would be native to Iowa.

“We look at the derecho as not only being very pejorative but also as an opportunity,” Hoffman said.

