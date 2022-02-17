Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range

PRINCETON, Iowa (AP) — Scott County authorities say a man died after he was shot at an outdoor gun range near Princeton.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that emergency responders were called to the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range Wednesday morning.

The release says a man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released. Officials are still investigating the shooting.

