Local organization giving free help during confusing tax year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tax season is here, and this year could be confusing for some families due to recent changes involving the Advance Child Tax Credit. However, there is a service helping people navigate their taxes and get as much money back as possible.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a free service provided to low-income households. Meredith Hershener with United Way of East Central Iowa said the cost of paying someone else to prepare their taxes can be a real burden for some families. “When you have a tax return and you’re paying a couple hundred dollars of that to a paid preparer and you have a lot of bills to pay, or you want to catch up a little bit...This just helps stabilize them a bit and give them their whole return so they can pay an extra bill, get ahead just a little bit more, or catch up.”

This year, tax assistance may be especially helpful because of some big changes in the law. Under the American Rescue Plan of 2021, some families were able to get part of the Child Tax Credit early—in the last months of 2021. That means that money won’t be a part of their return when they file this year. Hershener said the change did help families get money more quickly, but also has caused a lot of confusion. “Change is hard for anyone...This is a big change. We’re having to do a lot of counseling with people about why they aren’t getting as big of a return as they’re used to.”

We caught up with a few people using the service on Wednesday. Kathy Trueblood said, “With all the new tax laws I hear is coming out, I decided to have somebody else get them done.”

So, who is eligible for this free service?

You must be a resident of LINN or JONES county to schedule an appointment.

You must make less than $57,000 per year as an individual or family.

