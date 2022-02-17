Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Attorney: Take criminal concerns to law enforcement, not social media

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an anonymous Facebook account accused a Cedar Rapids teacher of misconduct with students, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said it is important people with concerns of criminal activity take their issues to law enforcement, not social media.

A Facebook post went viral after claiming a teacher allegedly gave students gifts and offers of car rides, with the post being shared more than 600 times online. KCRG-TV9 has decided to not link to the post because it names the person who hasn’t been charged with a crime. TV9 has also decided against linking to the post because the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it hasn’t opened an investigation into the situation.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is monitoring the post.

Maybanks said people who have criminal concerns should bring those concerns directly to authorities. He said posting allegations online might ruin an investigation or defame other people if the allegations aren’t true.

“If you have concerns of criminal activity, posting information on social media could tip off-targets of the investigation and lead to the destruction of evidence,” Maybanks said. “As well as potentially defaming other citizens if no wrongdoing actually occurred.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City

Latest News

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) held her 15th in-person town hall meeting at Clarke...
Iowa congresswoman Ashley Hinson hosts Dubuque town hall meeting
Cedar Rapids photographer highlights community members for Black History Month.
Cedar Rapids photographer honoring community members each day during Black History Month
Cedar Rapids photographer highlights community members for Black History Month
Cedar Rapids photographer honors community members each day of February for Black History Month
Iowa City School District tributes convenience and flexibility to high online enrollment
Iowa City School District attributes convenience, flexibility to high online enrollment