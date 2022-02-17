Linn County Attorney: Take criminal concerns to law enforcement, not social media

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an anonymous Facebook account accused a Cedar Rapids teacher of misconduct with students, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said it is important people with concerns of criminal activity take their issues to law enforcement, not social media.

A Facebook post went viral after claiming a teacher allegedly gave students gifts and offers of car rides, with the post being shared more than 600 times online. KCRG-TV9 has decided to not link to the post because it names the person who hasn’t been charged with a crime. TV9 has also decided against linking to the post because the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it hasn’t opened an investigation into the situation.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it is monitoring the post.

Maybanks said people who have criminal concerns should bring those concerns directly to authorities. He said posting allegations online might ruin an investigation or defame other people if the allegations aren’t true.

“If you have concerns of criminal activity, posting information on social media could tip off-targets of the investigation and lead to the destruction of evidence,” Maybanks said. “As well as potentially defaming other citizens if no wrongdoing actually occurred.”

