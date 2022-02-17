Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers advance bills addressing voting

The Iowa House and Senate have advanced bills addressing voting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House and Senate have advanced bills addressing voting.

Iowa Republicans are looking to make the state’s laws more restrictive, in the name of voter integrity.

Iowans returning mail-in ballots and voting early in-person would need their driver’s license number or voter pin to have their vote counted.

The Iowa Secretary of State and county auditor would only be allowed to accept money from the federal, state, or local governments to help run elections.

There would also be changes to Iowa’s rules for requesting and conducting election recounts.

Candidates would not be able to request recounts of specific precincts. They’d have to ask for the entire county to be recounted.

The bills are set to pass through full committees Thursday, making them eligible for floor debate.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

