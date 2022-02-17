Iowa group discussed what they believe to be discrimitory state legislation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Iowans held a state-wide discussion about what they believe are discriminatory laws. The hybrid in-person and zoom meeting had participants from Ames, Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, and Sioux City.

The event was titled Iowa is Better Than This! The discussion aimed at expressing frustration to laws regarding the treatment of immigrants, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, housing discrimination, among other topics.

The issues discussed ranged from a bill that would ban transgender women from playing in school sports matching their gender identities. To the voting rights laws, Governor Reynolds signed last March that cuts the state’s early voting period and closes the polls earlier.

“Whatever they are doing is really bad. It’s not right. It’s bad for Iowans,” said Mazahir Salih, Executive Director for the Center for Worker Justice for Eastern Iowa.

The group says their goal is to reunite Iowans and stitch back what they say is the torn moral fabric of the state.

“I just believe that whoever is being elected whether it’s Republican or Democrat, they should be representing everyone. But what they’re doing right now is not,” said Salih.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.