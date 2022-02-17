Iowa City School District attributes convenience, flexibility to high online enrollment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been more than three months since the COVID-19 vaccine opened up to ages 5 to 11, and even so, many students of all ages are staying online for their schooling. The reasons vary beyond just virus safety concerns.

Leah White, a family and consumer science teacher, knows traditional, in-person school isn’t the best option for every student. That’s why when the Iowa City Community School District needed to fill more virtual positions, she was eager to split her time between online and on-site teaching.

“It’s a really great way to help prepare the kids for their future. I think that most colleges now offer online school as a normal, everyday way to take classes,” White said.

The district peaked in online enrollment in large part due to safety concerns from COVID-19. Once vaccinations became available to the younger population, online enrollment went from just over 850 to just under 700. It turned out that wasn’t a very big jump for the school district.

“Overall we’re teaching the same content, we’re going to work on some things with pacing and things of that nature that can make that transition a little smoother,” Luke Dillon, the online learning program’s principal, said.

Dillon said that he acknowledges some parents’ concerns with online schooling. Namely, lesson retention and in-person interaction. But he said there’s little to no difference between the lessons taught in a classroom versus the ones taught online.

“When it comes to credits, we don’t offer everything that they offer onsite, some schools offer some things a little bit differently, and not everything transfers over so that’s another reason to do it at the trimester,” Dillon said.

Dillon said students, and their families, continue to choose online learning because of the convenience, flexibility, and comfortable learning atmosphere the district offers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.