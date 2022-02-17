Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

ImOn to be acquired by Goldman Sachs

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-based internet service provider ImOn Communications is being acquired by the infrastructure investing business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

ImOn announced the acquisition on Thursday, saying it will support the expansion of its high speed fiber network in eastern Iowa and surrounding markets.

ImOn currently owns and operates a more than 2,000 mile network, reaching more than 60,000 households and businesses.

The financial terms of the deal have not been released.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Arizona school districts are facing 2,000 vacancies for teachers.
State agency believes prisoners had access to students’ information; took more than two years to make change
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control is signaling that some people many need a fourth shot of the...
Technology that led to COVID-19 vaccines tops 2022 list of medical innovations
A family is mourning the loss of a loved one, an Iowan veteran who survived the attack on Peal...
Family mourns loss of Iowa veteran who survived attack on Pearl Harbor
Iowa statehouse.
Iowa lawmakers advance bills addressing voting
Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range