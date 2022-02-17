ImOn to be acquired by Goldman Sachs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-based internet service provider ImOn Communications is being acquired by the infrastructure investing business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

ImOn announced the acquisition on Thursday, saying it will support the expansion of its high speed fiber network in eastern Iowa and surrounding markets.

ImOn currently owns and operates a more than 2,000 mile network, reaching more than 60,000 households and businesses.

The financial terms of the deal have not been released.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year, pending customary regulatory approvals.

