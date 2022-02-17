Hinson focuses on inflation in Dubuque town hall meeting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rep. Ashley Hinson discussed a variety of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and immigration at her 15th in-person town hall meeting, held at Clarke University’s Jansen Music Hall in Dubuque.

The issue Hinson, a Republican from Iowa’s first congressional district, focused on the most was inflation, pointing to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Labor that said inflation is the highest it has been in the country in 40 years.

“Bottom line here: everyday life is less affordable; I think you all know that under the administration’s big-spending policies,” Hinson said. “So my goal and the policies I will continue to push forward are policies that will help you keep more of your paycheck and your hard-earned money. We do not want those dollars going to fund Speaker Pelosi’s backwards priorities.”

Hinson also addressed why she voted against the infrastructure bill. Earlier this year she came under fire for saying she had secured money from that bill to upgrade locks and dams in the district, which was included in the bill she voted against.

”When you talk about all these other inflation issues that we are seeing, in the bigger scheme it was a huge amount of spending,” Hinson said. “But since it passed, I think it is important that, even though I did not vote for the bigger package, I still worked to make sure we were getting those targeted investments back to the district.”

Hinson also expressed concerns about the bill being tied with the Build Back Better plan.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.