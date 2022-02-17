Show You Care
Harmon and No. 14 Texas women beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48

Ashley Joens
Ashley Joens(Iowa State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 14 Texas used a smothering defensive effort to beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48 Wednesday night, snapping the Big 12 leading Cyclones’ five-game win streak.

Audrey Warren added 16 points and locked down Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens over the first three quarters as Texas pulled away.

Texas led 31-26 at halftime, then used a dominant third quarter to pull away. Joens finished with 18 points to become Iowa State’s career scoring leader.

The Texas win snapped Iowa State’s five game win streak.

