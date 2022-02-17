Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds urges Biden, Trudeau to reinstate vaccine exemptions for truckers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined a group of governors urging President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions for cross-border truckers.

The governors say while vaccines are crucially important, people should still have a choice. They also said the decision has had a demonstrably negative impact on North American supply chains, the cost of living and access to essential products.

“The timing of your decision to terminate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions could not have been worse, as North America already faces grave supply chain constraints,” the governors wrote in the letter. “Furthermore, transportation associations have informed us that the lack of exemptions will force thousands of drivers out of the trucking industry, which is already facing a significant workforce shortage.”

The governors said the removal of the exemptions is ultimately unnecessary, and we cannot afford to lose any more truck drivers who transport food and other vital supplies across the border.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Arizona school districts are facing 2,000 vacancies for teachers.
State agency believes prisoners had access to students’ information; took more than two years to make change
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80

Latest News

Survey shows mixed picture of free speech at Iowa universities
A bill in the Iowa legislature would change a 20-year-old law regarding the English language in...
Iowa lawmakers consider bill to allow documents written in other languages
One bill still alive would ban some books in Iowa schools.
Bill to ban some books in Iowa schools advances
A head-on crash killed one person and hurt two others in Cedar County.
One dead, two injured in Cedar County crash