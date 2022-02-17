Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Family sets up scholarship in honor of Sgt. Jim Smith

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of an Iowa State Patrol trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2021 has set up a scholarship in his honor.

The Sgt. James K. Smith Memorial Scholarship will provide a one-time benefit of $2,700, with the 27 representing Smith’s 27 years of service in law enforcement. The scholarship is available to Iowa high school seniors who will continue their education in the fall. Other requirements include at least a 3.2 grade-point average, be a U.S. citizen, and must be either pursuing a career in law enforcement or having an immediate family member who is, or was, a law enforcement officer.

Another requirement for the scholarship is active involvement in a local church. The website for the scholarship highlighted Smith’s strong Christian faith.

Smith was shot and killed following a chase in Grundy County on April 9, 2021. Michael Lang is charged with first-degree murder in his death. Lang was shot and wounded during a standoff with police following the chase and shooting of Smith.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can do so through the memorial website for Smith. The winner will be notified by the end of July, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse, placed on administrative leave
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80
A crash occurred, according to officials.
Three hurt in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 20

Latest News

A sign at the entrance of Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids.
Police investigate shots fired incident near park in Cedar Rapids
Marquis Bedford, 24.
Officials seek man who escaped Ottumwa work release facility
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Deadly carbon monoxide levels found in Iowa truck show venue