Dubuque school officials apply for permanent online secondary school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - School officials in Dubuque have submitted an application to the state to open a permanent online school, which would only serve students from grades 6 through 12.

Julie Lange, the district’s digital literacy director, said interest in fully-online learning has only increased in students in middle and high schools. The district started the school year with about 140 high school students learning fully online. That number is now around 220.

In regards to middle school, Lange said, they have a wait list of students trying to move to online learning. At the start of the school year, about 40 middle school students were doing school fully-online and that number has now increased to about 50. She said 11 students are on the wait list.

”We do know that this model of delivery for some students, it is what works best for them and they are being very successful in this model,” Lange said. “And we also know for some family lifestyles this works, whether they are working a job to help support their families, whether they are caretakers, whether, again, this just allows them to have flexibility in their family life.”

At the elementary level, Lange explained, they are seeing the opposite. Around 85 elementary school students were learning online at the start of the school year. Now it is only about 55 students. Lange emphasized having staff dedicated solely to the online school will be crucial in its success.

“We have determined that we need about six dedicated staff to pull this off,” Lange said. “We will also have some part-time positions for this and these would be people that would be dedicated to the online program, meaning, especially those full-time people, this would be their job and they would not be handling in-class students as well as online students.”

The Dubuque Community School District is expecting to know within two to three weeks whether the state has approved its application to open a permanent online school. If approved, they expect to launch the school by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

