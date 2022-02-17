Show You Care
Davenport man charged in child pornography case

John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.
John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.(Scott County/KWQC)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography in a case stemming from Arkansas.

John Lee Tigges, 67, is facing six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

According to a search warrant obtained by TV6, Arkansas State Police received a CyberTip out of Boone County, Arkansas on April 1, 2020, which resulted in the arrest of suspect Ryan Warren.

According to the search warrant, Warren admitted to taking and sharing sexually explicit photos of a 13-year-old with several other people.

Tigges’ Google Hangout account was listed in the investigation. According to the search warrant, investigators looked through the conversations between Warren and Tigges’ accounts. In one conversation, investigators say Tigges’ spoke about sexually abusing a child.

On May 14, 2020, Davenport police conducted a search warrant at Tigges’ home and several electronic devices were taken.

According to the search warrant, Tigges voluntarily spoke to Davenport police. Police said Tigges admitted to receiving child pornography. He also claimed he never committed a sex abuse act and that “he was strictly talking fantasy,” according to the search warrant.

Wednesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant at Tigges’ home and took him into custody.

Tigges is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

