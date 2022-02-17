Court upholds conviction of Delaware County man found guilty of murdering his wife

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Delaware County man who killed his wife with a corn rake.

A jury in Dubuque County convicted Todd Mullis of first degree murder in September 2019. He is serving a life sentence.

He stabbed his wife Amy Mullis on the family’s farm just outside Earlville in November 2018.

Mullis appealed his conviction, saying there was not enough evidence to show he is the one who killed her.

The Iowa Court of Appeals heard arguments over this case last month. It ruled there was enough evidence to prove Mullis is the only one who could have killed his wife.

The court also said he had motive because he thought his wife was having an affair.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.