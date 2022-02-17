Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Court upholds conviction of Delaware County man found guilty of murdering his wife

The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Delaware County man who killed his wife with a corn rake.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Delaware County man who killed his wife with a corn rake.

A jury in Dubuque County convicted Todd Mullis of first degree murder in September 2019. He is serving a life sentence. 

He stabbed his wife Amy Mullis on the family’s farm just outside Earlville in November 2018.

Mullis appealed his conviction, saying there was not enough evidence to show he is the one who killed her.

The Iowa Court of Appeals heard arguments over this case last month. It ruled there was enough evidence to prove Mullis is the only one who could have killed his wife.

The court also said he had motive because he thought his wife was having an affair.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Arizona school districts are facing 2,000 vacancies for teachers.
State agency believes prisoners had access to students’ information; took more than two years to make change
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80

Latest News

Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range
Hawthorne Hills apartments.
Woman charged in connection to shooting death of teen in Cedar Rapids
One bill still alive would ban some books in Iowa schools.
Bill to ban some books in Iowa schools advances
Survey shows mixed picture of free speech at Iowa universities