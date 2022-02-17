Colder and windy today, far southeast Iowa still may get clipped with some snow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After picking up a little rain and a light dusting of snow last night, the first part of this system is now off to our east. The second part of it may feasibly graze far southeast Iowa with minor snowfall but much of the impacts will occur over Missouri and Illinois. Plan on highs today into the teens to lower 20s with a gusty north wind throughout. Tomorrow is an interesting setup. After a cold morning, wind will become gusty from the southwest, which will likely push highs into the 40s over much of the area. By tomorrow night, another cold front moves in with the potential of a dusting of snow and very gusty northwest wind. This weekend, plan on dry weather with highs into the 20s Saturday, then a spike to the 50s on Sunday.

