Center Point-Urbana advances to the regional finals with a 54-29 win over West Delaware
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware hung around, but Center Point-Urbana could not be stopped in the second half.
Led by senior Ryley Goebel, who won a 3A state title with the Stormin’ Pointers in 2019, CPU scored 27 second half points.
Goebel had 18 points and four steals.
Center Point-Urbana will host Vinton-Shellsburg in the regional final on Friday.
