Center Point-Urbana advances to the regional finals with a 54-29 win over West Delaware

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware hung around, but Center Point-Urbana could not be stopped in the second half.

Led by senior Ryley Goebel, who won a 3A state title with the Stormin’ Pointers in 2019, CPU scored 27 second half points.

Goebel had 18 points and four steals.

Center Point-Urbana will host Vinton-Shellsburg in the regional final on Friday.

