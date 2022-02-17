Show You Care
Center Point-Urbana advances to the regional finals with a 54-29 win over West Delaware

By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - West Delaware hung around, but Center Point-Urbana could not be stopped in the second half.

Led by senior Ryley Goebel, who won a 3A state title with the Stormin’ Pointers in 2019, CPU scored 27 second half points.

Goebel had 18 points and four steals.

Center Point-Urbana will host Vinton-Shellsburg in the regional final on Friday.

Center Point-Urbana advances to the regional finals with a 54-29 win over West Delaware
