Bill to ban some books in Iowa schools advances

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks the first funnel deadline in the Iowa legislature.

That means bills introduced in one chamber must receive approval from a full committee in that chamber to remain alive.

One bill still alive would ban some books in Iowa schools. It passed out of the Iowa Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday.

It would allow teachers and librarians to face misdemeanor charges for allowing material considered obscene in classrooms.

Educators would face jail time for up to a year, and they would face fines up to $2,500.

The bill now heads to the full Iowa Senate for consideration.

