Video shows train colliding with vehicle attempting to go through railroad crossing

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A camera captured the moment a vehicle attempted to go through a railroad crossing before being hit by a passenger train.

Brightline, a Florida-based rail service, released video of the collision in an effort to alert drivers of the dangers of traveling through crossings when gates are down.

The video from Wednesday morning shows a driver entering the crossing just moments before the train traveled through, resulting in the collision.

Palm Beach County firefighters responded to the scene after the collision to rescue the man from the vehicle.

The fire department said the man was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated with a Jaws of Life tool.

This collision comes one day after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Brightline train. That was the 57th death involving the rail service since it launched five years ago, the Associated Press reports.

Brightline is using the video to urge drivers to never drive around lowered gates, as the practice is illegal and can result in death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

