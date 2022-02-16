Show You Care
Three hurt in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 20

A crash occurred, according to officials.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people were hurt, including one child, in a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 20 on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

At around 6:58 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash on Highway 20 near mile marker 20, or west of the first exit for Dyersville. Troopers believe that a 2011 GMC Yukon was eastbound on the highway when it left the travel lanes onto the right shoulder. The driver then overcorrected and wound up on the left shoulder, corrected back onto the main travel lanes, but then crossed the median and struck a westbound 2014 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The driver of the eastbound Yukon was hurt in the crash and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ambulance. The driver of the westbound vehicle and a 1-year-old boy was also injured in the crash, with the driver being taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via air ambulance. The boy was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center via ambulance.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to officials. The two people hurt in the westbound vehicle were wearing safety belts.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Manchester Ambulance, Farley Ambulance, Dyersville Ambulance, and Dyersville Police assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

