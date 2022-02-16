Show You Care
Short Lived Chill

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Colder weather moves in.  The northerly wind drops temperatures tonight into the teens.  Across southeast Iowa a winter mix to snow is likely.  This will largely stay away from the viewing area with the most impactful parts of the storm in Illinois and Missouri.  Cooler weather moves out quickly with Friday already rebounding into the middle to upper 30s.  Have a great night!

