Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence

Heather Beck
Heather Beck(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwein woman is facing an attempted murder charge following what investigators call a “road rage incident” in Buchanan County.

Heather Lynn Beck, 36, of Oelwein, is charged with attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Independence Police said at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded two to calls: one a road rage report; the second about a fight in the street in the 100 block of 4th Avenue NW. Police said the driver of one car repeatedly struck another car in an area spanning six to seven blocks.

Beck is being held in the Buchanan County Jail. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

