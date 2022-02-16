Show You Care
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80

A car crash took place.
A car crash took place.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DURANT, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Wednesday morning in rural Cedar County resulted in the death of the pickup’s drivers, according to officials.

At around 9:20 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 274, which is located a few miles west of the exit for Durant. Troopers believe that a semi-truck traveling westbound broke through the cable barrier, crossing into eastbound traffic and hitting a 2020 Ford F-150 head-on.

Steven Michael Dolezal, 71, of Cedar Rapids, was driving the F-150 and was killed in the crash. A passenger in the pickup, and the driver of the semi, were injured and taken via ambulance to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Each person named in the crash was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Wilton EMS, Durant EMS and Fire, the Cedar County Medical Examiner, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa Department of Transportation assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

