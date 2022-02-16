Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man charged with hitting, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake, Iowa man is facing charges after police say he ran over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument Tuesday night in Bettendorf.

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

TV6 is not naming the woman at this time.

According to the affidavit:

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bettendorf officers were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State Street, for a report of a man, identified as Voss, that stopped a passerby and said he ran over his girlfriend.

Voss was found in the parking lot and said he was in a fight with his girlfriend, and he ran her over.

He said he did not know where she was as he was not from the area.

Police noted he had blood on his clothes, boots and hands. They also noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and had the odor of alcohol on his breath.

After officers asked multiple times, Voss could not say which direction he had come from and said he was going to prison. When asked again where his girlfriend was located, he said she was dead.

Officers located a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street and a woman on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive blood surrounding her from an apparent head injury.

She was pronounced dead by EMS. No damage was observed on the vehicle’s body, and tire tracks on the scene indicated she had been run over by the tire.

Voss was interviewed at the Bettendorf Police Department. He admitted to drinking six beers and two tequila shots in two hours at a Bettendorf restaurant.

Witness statements and receipts from the restaurant corroborated that he was present and had ordered several alcoholic beverages.

He consented to a field sobriety test and while offices explained the walk and turn test, he stopped and said he was done and to take him to jail.

Voss refused to perform the walk and turn, one leg stand and refused to consent to a preliminary breath test.

He further told police she was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over top of her.

Voss was taken to Genesis East where a blood sample was taken, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Outside of 105-year-old Don Johnson’s apartment is a very special display: nearly a century...
105-year-old Cedar Rapids man preserves nearly a century of Valentine’s Day cards

Latest News

Hy Vee is donating $20,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center.
Hy-Vee donates $20k to Dubuque Dream Center
Hy Vee is donating $20,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center.
Hy-Vee donates $20k to Dubuque Dream Center
COVID-19 testing center that ran 3 clinics in Iowa under federal investigation
COVID-19 testing center that ran 3 clinics in Iowa under federal investigation
Iowa farmers and landowners are backing a bill to keep carbon pipelines out of their backyard.
Iowa landowners back bill to ban carbon pipelines