Man charged with hitting, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake, Iowa man is facing charges after police say he ran over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument Tuesday night in Bettendorf.

Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

TV6 is not naming the woman at this time.

According to the affidavit:

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bettendorf officers were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State Street, for a report of a man, identified as Voss, that stopped a passerby and said he ran over his girlfriend.

Voss was found in the parking lot and said he was in a fight with his girlfriend, and he ran her over.

He said he did not know where she was as he was not from the area.

Police noted he had blood on his clothes, boots and hands. They also noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and had the odor of alcohol on his breath.

After officers asked multiple times, Voss could not say which direction he had come from and said he was going to prison. When asked again where his girlfriend was located, he said she was dead.

Officers located a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street and a woman on the ground behind the front passenger wheel with extensive blood surrounding her from an apparent head injury.

She was pronounced dead by EMS. No damage was observed on the vehicle’s body, and tire tracks on the scene indicated she had been run over by the tire.

Voss was interviewed at the Bettendorf Police Department. He admitted to drinking six beers and two tequila shots in two hours at a Bettendorf restaurant.

Witness statements and receipts from the restaurant corroborated that he was present and had ordered several alcoholic beverages.

He consented to a field sobriety test and while offices explained the walk and turn test, he stopped and said he was done and to take him to jail.

Voss refused to perform the walk and turn, one leg stand and refused to consent to a preliminary breath test.

He further told police she was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over top of her.

Voss was taken to Genesis East where a blood sample was taken, according to the affidavit.

