Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles.(Richard Vogel | (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File))
By Emily Van de Riet and Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis.

The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.

The 39-year-old passenger then tried to take his key, and a fight began before the suspect allegedly began to bite the driver’s ear. She then pushed him out of the car, got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The 32-year-old driver lost a portion of his ear during the incident.

A short time later, police say the passenger crashed the car and walked away.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Arizona school districts are facing 2,000 vacancies for teachers.
State agency believes prisoners had access to students’ information; took more than two years to make change

Latest News

Cedar Rapids native, and Olympic figure skater Tim Leduc is making history as the first openly...
Cedar Rapids native makes history at Olympics as first openly nonbinary athlete
As the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Tournament starts today - people...
Iowans remember murdered police sergeant
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau gives some basic tips to keep yourself safe from...
Better Business Bureau gives tips on avoiding scams
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief