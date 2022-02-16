Lawmakers allow emergency rule that helps school staffing shortages to continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Under the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation, which expires Tuesday night, paraprofessionals were allowed to substitute teach. The State Administrative Rules Review Committee (ARRC) agreed Tuesday, at an emergency meeting, to extend the rule that allows paraprofessionals to continue to substitute in classrooms on an emergency use basis.

Some Lawmakers believe it is only a band-aid fix to the workforce shortages facing Iowa schools.

“We’ve got problems across this state, we have a workforce crisis, that is not going to be resolved without investing some resources to fix it,’” said Sen. Rob Hogg (D), District 33.

“We don’t want enterprising folks thinking that we should put less qualified people into a classroom and use a para because we can pay them 12 bucks an hour,” said Rep. Megan Jones (R), District 2.

Rep. Megan Jones is working on a bill that would set when school districts can lean on paraeducators to fill staffing shortages.

“It requires the school districts to put together a good faith effort to find someone who is not a para because we don’t want to be in a position where we’re, we’re short of paras either,” said Jones.

The Iowa State Board of Educational Examiners says the state is already facing a paraeducator shortage along with the substitute teacher shortage.

This summer the lawmakers who crafted this solution will look over the emergency rule before the start of the 2022-2023 school year and assess the needs of schools.

