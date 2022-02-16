Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa landowners back bill to ban carbon pipelines

Iowa farmers and landowners are backing a bill to keep carbon pipelines out of their back yard.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa farmers and landowners are backing a bill to keep carbon pipelines out of their backyard.

Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures are two companies looking to build carbon pipelines in Iowa. But Many landowners are worried they’ll use eminent domain to build them.

In response, Iowa lawmakers are trying to ban all private businesses from using eminent domain.

At a subcommittee hearing Tuesday, lobbyists for the companies called the proposal “unfair to investors.”

However, Landowners say eminent domain is unfair to them.

The bill passed through the subcommittee Tuesday. It needs committee approval before Friday’s funnel deadline.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Outside of 105-year-old Don Johnson’s apartment is a very special display: nearly a century...
105-year-old Cedar Rapids man preserves nearly a century of Valentine’s Day cards

Latest News

Hy Vee is donating $20,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center.
Hy-Vee donates $20k to Dubuque Dream Center
Hy Vee is donating $20,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center.
Hy-Vee donates $20k to Dubuque Dream Center
COVID-19 testing center that ran 3 clinics in Iowa under federal investigation
COVID-19 testing center that ran 3 clinics in Iowa under federal investigation
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with hitting, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf