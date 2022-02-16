Iowa landowners back bill to ban carbon pipelines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa farmers and landowners are backing a bill to keep carbon pipelines out of their backyard.

Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures are two companies looking to build carbon pipelines in Iowa. But Many landowners are worried they’ll use eminent domain to build them.

In response, Iowa lawmakers are trying to ban all private businesses from using eminent domain.

At a subcommittee hearing Tuesday, lobbyists for the companies called the proposal “unfair to investors.”

However, Landowners say eminent domain is unfair to them.

The bill passed through the subcommittee Tuesday. It needs committee approval before Friday’s funnel deadline.

