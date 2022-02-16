Iowa kids try to solve every day problems at Invention Convention

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - About a dozen students showed off their entrepreneur skills Tuesday at the Alburnett Elementary school Invention Convention.

One of the projects was a bathtub for a lizard. Another invention was a toilet seat that closes itself. He said it was to keep his mother from falling into the toilet.

Coming up with inventions and getting them to this point has been a six-week process.

“Kids can be entrepreneurs too,” said Talent and Gifted Teacher Morgan Schwarting. “Shark Tank isn’t just for adults. Hopefully, some of these kids take these ideas and push them to someone who can make them happen.”

