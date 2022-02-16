Iowa bill would put restrictions on drivers for 3rd party food delivery services

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill moving through the Iowa House could put more restrictions on drivers working for 3rd-party food delivery apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

House Study Bill 688 would set statewide standards for delivery vehicles, ensuring that drivers can’t smoke or vape, and requiring food be kept in a clean car without pets or other passengers.

Restaurant employees are trained in food safety protocols, but drivers for delivery services don’t have to be.

“If you have sushi on top of pizza that’s cooked, now you have cross-contamination,” restaurant owner Joe McConville said. “Now you have raw food on top of something. Now you have something that may not be properly handled.”

The Iowa Restaurant Association says 40 percent of restaurants across the state have complained about problems with food delivery services.

“We think it’s important to protect consumers so that they know that when they order off an app that the restaurant knows the delivery service, but also that there aren’t animals in the car when they bring you the food. That people aren’t smoking in the car. That they aren’t picking up passengers in between and delivering them along the way,” said Jessica Dunker, President of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

The bill also states delivery companies must have a contract with the restaurant they’re delivering for.

Currently, a delivery service can add restaurants to its app without permission.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.