Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa bill would put restrictions on drivers for 3rd party food delivery services

A bill moving through the Iowa House could put more restrictions on drivers working for 3rd-party food delivery apps.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill moving through the Iowa House could put more restrictions on drivers working for 3rd-party food delivery apps like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

House Study Bill 688 would set statewide standards for delivery vehicles, ensuring that drivers can’t smoke or vape, and requiring food be kept in a clean car without pets or other passengers.

Restaurant employees are trained in food safety protocols, but drivers for delivery services don’t have to be.

“If you have sushi on top of pizza that’s cooked, now you have cross-contamination,” restaurant owner Joe McConville said. “Now you have raw food on top of something. Now you have something that may not be properly handled.”

The Iowa Restaurant Association says 40 percent of restaurants across the state have complained about problems with food delivery services.

“We think it’s important to protect consumers so that they know that when they order off an app that the restaurant knows the delivery service, but also that there aren’t animals in the car when they bring you the food. That people aren’t smoking in the car. That they aren’t picking up passengers in between and delivering them along the way,” said Jessica Dunker, President of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

The bill also states delivery companies must have a contract with the restaurant they’re delivering for.

Currently, a delivery service can add restaurants to its app without permission.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Outside of 105-year-old Don Johnson’s apartment is a very special display: nearly a century...
105-year-old Cedar Rapids man preserves nearly a century of Valentine’s Day cards

Latest News

Iowa farmers and landowners are backing a bill to keep carbon pipelines out of their backyard.
Iowa landowners back bill to ban carbon pipelines
An Oelwein woman is facing an attempted murder charge following what investigators call a “road...
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
A bill moving through the Iowa House could put more restrictions on drivers working for...
Iowa bill would put restrictions on drivers for 3rd party food delivery services
A nine-year-old boy in Iowa who saved his family from a fire received a special honor.
Iowa 9-year-old honored for saving family from fire