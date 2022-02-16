Iowa 9-year-old honored for saving family from fire

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A nine-year-old boy in Iowa who saved his family from a fire received a special honor.

On Jan. 26, he woke up to a fire in his family’s mobile home in Des Moines. He quickly sprung into action and woke his family up to get them out.

The Saylor Township Fire Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office honored Gomez Tuesday night in a special ceremony.

The fire department said no act of courage should go unnoticed.

“Being a mobile home, it could have gone the exact opposite, and we could have been pulling bodies out,” Saylor Township Fire Chief Cody Hunter said. “Thankfully, this time we weren’t, so it’s definitely a great feeling to know everyone made it out safely.”

The fire department gifted Juan a plaque and a new PlayStation 5 to replace the one he lost in the fire.

