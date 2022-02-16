Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa 9-year-old honored for saving family from fire

A nine-year-old boy in Iowa who saved his family from a fire received a special honor.
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A nine-year-old boy in Iowa who saved his family from a fire received a special honor.

On Jan. 26, he woke up to a fire in his family’s mobile home in Des Moines. He quickly sprung into action and woke his family up to get them out.

The Saylor Township Fire Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office honored Gomez Tuesday night in a special ceremony.

The fire department said no act of courage should go unnoticed.

“Being a mobile home, it could have gone the exact opposite, and we could have been pulling bodies out,” Saylor Township Fire Chief Cody Hunter said. “Thankfully, this time we weren’t, so it’s definitely a great feeling to know everyone made it out safely.”

The fire department gifted Juan a plaque and a new PlayStation 5 to replace the one he lost in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Outside of 105-year-old Don Johnson’s apartment is a very special display: nearly a century...
105-year-old Cedar Rapids man preserves nearly a century of Valentine’s Day cards

Latest News

Iowa farmers and landowners are backing a bill to keep carbon pipelines out of their backyard.
Iowa landowners back bill to ban carbon pipelines
A bill moving through the Iowa House could put more restrictions on drivers working for...
Iowa bill would put restrictions on drivers for 3rd party food delivery services
An Oelwein woman is facing an attempted murder charge following what investigators call a “road...
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
A bill moving through the Iowa House could put more restrictions on drivers working for...
Iowa bill would put restrictions on drivers for 3rd party food delivery services