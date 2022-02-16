Hy-Vee offers talking prescription labels for visually impaired patients

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For those who are visually impaired, have dyslexia or don’t read English proficiently, reading the tiny label on a prescription bottle can be difficult. But Hy-Vee pharmacies offers a program to help those who need help reading their medications.

”The labels are geared toward providing positive health outcomes,” said Katie Morio, Wilson Ave. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager.

Through En-Vision’s ScripTalk program, Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients can have their medication information read directly to them.

”Hy-Vee is able to program and place a small electronic tag on the prescription package. Typically on the bottom of the bottle. And then the patient can take that bottle and place it on the En-Vision readers,” said Morio.

Reading off critical information like the drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings and more.

The program has been in place at Hy-Vee pharmacies since December of last year and is free to those who want to sign up.

”It makes me feel good to be able to help a lot of our patients. Anybody that has any kind of visual impairment, dyslexia, even our non English speaking patients it would help quite a bit,” said Morio.

Joy Adams lives just outside Monticello and is visually impaired. She said the program is a great step forward for those who need the help.

”That is awesome. Because it’s confusing anyway. The typing is small. And not all the information is there. And the talking would help,” said Adams.

Patents can use the system with an En-Vision with a ScripTalk reader... also free to the patient... or through their mobile app.

Expanding accessibility to those who need it.

”It’s another way that we can help serve our community and help people more independent,” said Morio.

The program is also available in 26 languages.

