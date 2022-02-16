Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hy-Vee offers talking prescription labels for visually impaired patients

By Emily Schrad
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For those who are visually impaired, have dyslexia or don’t read English proficiently, reading the tiny label on a prescription bottle can be difficult. But Hy-Vee pharmacies offers a program to help those who need help reading their medications.

”The labels are geared toward providing positive health outcomes,” said Katie Morio, Wilson Ave. Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager.

Through En-Vision’s ScripTalk program, Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients can have their medication information read directly to them.

”Hy-Vee is able to program and place a small electronic tag on the prescription package. Typically on the bottom of the bottle. And then the patient can take that bottle and place it on the En-Vision readers,” said Morio.

Reading off critical information like the drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings and more.

The program has been in place at Hy-Vee pharmacies since December of last year and is free to those who want to sign up.

”It makes me feel good to be able to help a lot of our patients. Anybody that has any kind of visual impairment, dyslexia, even our non English speaking patients it would help quite a bit,” said Morio.

Joy Adams lives just outside Monticello and is visually impaired. She said the program is a great step forward for those who need the help.

”That is awesome. Because it’s confusing anyway. The typing is small. And not all the information is there. And the talking would help,” said Adams.

Patents can use the system with an En-Vision with a ScripTalk reader... also free to the patient... or through their mobile app.

Expanding accessibility to those who need it.

”It’s another way that we can help serve our community and help people more independent,” said Morio.

The program is also available in 26 languages.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
Fire in Waukon
Waukon Boil Water Advisory lifted following building fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Hy-Vee offers talking prescription labels for visually impaired patients
Hy-Vee offers talking prescription labels for visually impaired patients
A shelter that will help homeless parents and their children is complete in Linn County.
Shelter for homeless families with kids will soon open in Linn County
Local health departments talk about what will change after the COVID-19 disaster proclamation...
Local health departments talk about what will change after the COVID-19 disaster proclamation to expires tonight
Local health departments talk about what will change after the COVID-19 disaster proclamation...
Local health departments talk about what will change after the COVID-19 disaster proclamation to expires tonight