Hy-Vee donates $20k to Dubuque Dream Center

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy Vee is donating $20,000 to the Dubuque Dream Center.

The Dream Center offers after school programming for about 200 children from elementary to high school.

The donation comes after the organization announced it was in desperate need for financial help last fall, after seeing an increased demand.

And as of last year, it said it had a waiting list to help nearly 100 more children.

“The Dubuque-area Hy-Vee stores are proud to make this donation to the Dubuque Dream Center as part of our ongoing commitment to support community partners,” said Hy-Vee District Store Director Paul Hoppman. “We are excited to partner with an organization that does so much good for our community, and we hope this friendship will continue to grow and evolve for many years to come.”

