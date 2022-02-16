Galena businesses, residents react to Illinois mask rule changes

GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Every business in downtown Galena has its own charm and uniqueness. Most of them, though, have these in common: signs outside informing people that they need to wear a mask before going inside. But starting February 28, those signs will become less common.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker stood by his decision to pull back the state’s indoor mask mandate on Tuesday.

“Indeed we have the highest rate of getting shots in people’s arms of any state in the Midwest, we have one of the lowest mortality rates, and we are seeing our hospitalizations take an enormous dive now, which is fantastic,” he mentioned.

For Carol Ann Northcraft, who lives in Galena in Jo Daviess County, nothing will change when the signs come down. She is keeping her mask.

“When it comes to the point where they absolutely say 100 percent guaranteed the virus is over with, you do not have to worry about it, it is done, then okay, maybe, but until then…,” she commented.

KCRG-TV9 met Northcraft inside Embe Eatery, a local soup and sandwich deli. Owner Kati Lawrence said her business has followed the state’s guidelines throughout the pandemic.

“Our state has been very safe and considerate, and I am appreciative of that,” she added. “I have a lot of employees that I want to look out for their health, and it is just made it feel a little bit secure and safe.”

Lawrence will continue following their guidance, which means masks will not be required anymore.

“Whatever they are telling me is going to be the best way to go is where I am going to go,” she emphasized.

Down the street at For Bare Feet Originals, staff has also decided masks will be optional at the end of this month. Nicole Lopez, the store manager, said, though, he recognizes he will not be able to please everybody.

“When it is up to the people really, if they want to wear a mask they can, but as long as they do not feel like we are making them, or they are not able to come in and see what is up with the store I feel like that will be a little better,” he commented.

Masks in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and public transit will remain in place for now.

