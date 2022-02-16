Show You Care
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following an incident at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range Wednesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Fire Department, MEDIC Ambulance Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to the gun range for a reported man with a gunshot wound to the head, the Scott County Sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Upon arrival by medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

