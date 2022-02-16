Show You Care
COVID-19 testing center that ran 3 clinics in Iowa under federal investigation

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A nationwide COVID testing center, which ran three unlicensed clinics in Iowa, is now under federal investigation.

The company known as Center for Covid Control ran all three clinics. The clinics were in Maquoketa, Davenport and Johnston, but they’re all closed now.

A spokesperson says the company is no longer operating in Iowa.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says it is concerned about personal data collection and inaccurate test results.

The office recommends getting a test from your primary care provider, TestIowa or major retailers.

