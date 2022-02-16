Show You Care
COVID-19 reporting data moves to Iowa Dept. of Public Health website

Governor Reynolds COVID-19 disaster proclamation is officially over this morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Weekly COVID-19 data reporting in Iowa has moved to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

It follows the shutdown of the State’s COVID-19 website: coronavirus.Iowa.gov, and the end of the COVID-19 disaster proclamation.

IDPH said the data will be updated weekly on Wednesdays, with formatting that aligns with reporting standards for other respiratory viruses, like the flu.

The format will include data points like positive test and vaccine administration.

IDPH released the following reporting updates:

  • “IDPH will no longer require testing entities to report negative COVID-19 test results. With the influx of rapid in home tests and the frequency of testing currently occurring, this data point is no longer as meaningful as it once was.
  • IDPH is no longer requiring Long Term Care facilities to notify the department when they have three or more infections in residents, therefore this will no longer be reported publicly by IDPH. Instead, IDPH will use CMS data to identify facilities with positive cases and will assist in infection control. Information on Long Term Care facilities can be found here.
  • IDPH began collecting COVID related data from Iowa hospitals in March 2020 to satisfy state and federal data reporting requirements throughout the pandemic response. The state is no longer requiring this reporting to occur. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services will continue to require hospital data reporting, and Iowans can access that information here.
  • In the transition to the new reporting format, IDPH discovered 6,700 COVID-19 positive test results dating back to March 2020 that had not been previously reported. These test results were for individuals who received both a positive and negative test result on the same day, causing an error in the reporting logic which prevented them from being included in the daily counts. The error did not prevent Iowans from receiving accurate test results. These tests have now been included in the total number of positive test results since the start of the pandemic.”

Iowans can still find COVID-19 vaccine providers here.

