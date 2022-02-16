Show You Care
Brockington scores 20, Hunter 16 as Iowa St. beats TCU 54-51

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points, Tyrese Hunter added 16 and Iowa State beat TCU 54-51 to snap a four-game skid. Iowa State (17-9, 4-9 Big 12), which won its first 12 games of the season, moved a half-game in front of last-place West Virginia in the conference standings.

Brockington hit a 3-pointer before Kalscheur made a contested jumper from the elbow as the shot clock expired to give the Cyclones the lead for good at 52-49 lead with 2:13 to play.

TCU (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) missed five of its last six field-goal attempts.

Iowa State ended a three-game skid against the Horned Frogs. Eddie Lampkin Jr. went 8 of 9 from the field and finished with a career-high 16 points and nine rebounds for TCU.

