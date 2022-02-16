Show You Care
Amateurs learn the art of curling in Cedar Rapids as Olympic games increase interest

The Cedar Rapids Curling Club is teaching people the art of curling.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Curling Club is teaching people the art of curling.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have increased interest in the sport, and now amateur curlers are taking to the ice at the ImOn Ice Arena to try it out.

Communications and Marketing Coordinator Emily Nelson says all you need to curl is the ability to get on the ice and a good attitude.

“You make curling what it is,” Nelson said. “If you kind of can’t get down into that lunge motion, we have a stick you can use, so we have wheelchair curlers. You know, if you can safely be on the ice, we can get you curling. Anyone can curl. We have people from age 10 up into their 80s curling.”

More classes are being offered in the future, and those interested can eventually join the league after more in-depth training.

Details on this are available on the Cedar Rapids Curling Club website.

