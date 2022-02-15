Woman fired after sending anti-BLM message to black owned business in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local woman is out one of her jobs after sending an anti-Black Lives Matter message to a black owned business in Cedar Rapids. The Crab Attack Cajun Seafood Shack shared the message it received publicly to it’s Facebook page writing, “We would normally never post things like this but this is just some of the things we deal with as a black owned business.”

The woman behind the Facebook message is Vanessa Matis. She worked part time with children who have behavioral or mental health conditions at Covenant Family Solutions. She is now out the job she began just last month.

“It went against everything we stand for as an organization,” Anna Patty explained, Director of Communications at Covenant Family Solutions.

The message Matis sent to the Crab Attack came after the restaurant posted a photo of Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague enjoying a meal at the establishment.

Matis wrote, “I saw your post with the ia city mayor being, your friend. We were going to try your establishment. bit, now that you support the ia city mayor that supports blm, we will not. hope you choose wisely on your future posts.”

The restaurant chose to share the message publicly telling us in a statement, “We were completely shocked as owners, as we have tried very hard to keep the focus on our customers and the product we serve. We give back to the community in many ways and have even invested in our workers who are now owners of our 2nd location that we will be opening soon in Cedar Falls. We have learned to be a very transparent business, so everything we post on our social media platform goes through a process of approval; from everyone including our staff. We take pride in what we are building at the Crab Attack. Receiving that message made us feel that we were purposely targeted after sharing a positive post and experience of a customer, who just so happened to be the Mayor of Iowa City and Black, in addition to us being a Black owned business. This individual could have either not said anything at all, and/or just stated their dismay of not supporting the Mayor, and could have moved on from there; but they were specific to the reasoning being BLM, when in fact he is black and so are we. This does not mean that we are saying that we support or do not support BLM. It just means that we think there was ill intent there, to feel the need to be that specific in the message to us. We are no longer allowing others to bully us, when all we are doing is, trying to build a great business! This is not the 1st person to express disapproval of us and we understand that comes with the business territory, but it was the manner in which they expressed their disappointment; so as a whole we decided to share it, in hopes that other businesses will share their experiences as well. Being silent never brings change. Hopefully us speaking out will encourage others to do the same, no matter what the outcome may be.”

Covenant Family Solutions told us they have a zero tolerance policy.

“Once it was confirmed that that statement was made the real fact is here is that a statement of that nature risks the trust and puts, damages the trust we have with patients in our care and so there really was no other decision that we could possibly make to be able to restore that trust,” Patty said.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District confirms Matis is still employed with the district.

We reached out to Matis about the situation who sent us a statement saying, “I distinguish between civil disobedience and vandalism. I believe all people are created equal. I have always lived my life accordingly to that. I believe in the equality and dignity of everyone.”

