Warmer and turning windy today, a chance of rain tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a warmer day overall with increasing southeast wind and highs into the upper 30s northeast to mid-40s southwest. The wind may gust to 30+ mph today as well. Tonight, expect a much warmer night as temperatures stay in the 40s. Tomorrow, our highs will be hit in the morning with a chance of showers along a cold front. Rain amounts continue to look low at this point. This cold front will set up the second part of the system to largely miss us to the south on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on areas south of I-80 in the event this part of the area gets clipped with some snow. Have a great day!

