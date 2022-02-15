Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Warmer and turning windy today, a chance of rain tomorrow

Southeast gusts may approach 30 mph this afternoon
A warmer February day is on the way with highs into the 40s. A gusty southeast wind will accompany those temperatures this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a warmer day overall with increasing southeast wind and highs into the upper 30s northeast to mid-40s southwest. The wind may gust to 30+ mph today as well. Tonight, expect a much warmer night as temperatures stay in the 40s. Tomorrow, our highs will be hit in the morning with a chance of showers along a cold front. Rain amounts continue to look low at this point. This cold front will set up the second part of the system to largely miss us to the south on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on areas south of I-80 in the event this part of the area gets clipped with some snow. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Fire in Waukon
Waukon under Boil Water Advisory due to fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Chyna Davis.
Operation Quickfind canceled, Chyna Davis found

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Milder into Midweek
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
We start the work week off with quiet weather for Valentine’s Day today with partly cloudy...
Love is in the air today, but not much else!