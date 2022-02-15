Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.

The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9 of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. The 29,000 turkeys in the flock were killed to prevent spread of the virus.

The poultry industry and government officials say they have plans to more quickly stop the spread and are advising producers to take precautions, since the virus strain is potentially deadly to commercial poultry.

Egg, turkey and chicken prices could rise and availability could drop if birds at enough farms were to be infected.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after...
Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport with loaded handgun
Fire in Waukon
Waukon Boil Water Advisory lifted following building fire
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Chyna Davis.
Operation Quickfind canceled, Chyna Davis found

Latest News

52-year-old Lance Thomas, of Columbus Junction, faces multiple charges after police say he...
Columbus Junction man accused of sexual crimes against a teen in Iowa City
The president and Vice President of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District Board have...
Clear Creek Amana School Board members resign
A bill to ban women and girls who are transgender from playing in school sports matching their...
Bill to ban transgender athletes from Iowa girls sports advances
Nominations are open for the Iowa Beef Industry and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s 13th...
Nominations open for 2022 Iowa's Best Burger Contest